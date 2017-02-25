Feed My Sheep looking for help to finish women's center.

TEMPE - Feed My Sheep has helped feed the homeless in Temple for more than six years but recently the organization has been looking to expand its services to homeless in the area.

The nonprofit provides homeless with bathing facilities, laundry services, and education programs to help re-integrate them into the work force. But with limited facilities, those services are not always available and must be split between serving men and woman.

Now that's going to change. Feed My Sheep has raised $50,000 to renovate a house behind their headquarters and turn the building into a women's center. The center will have common areas for group sessions and bible studies, a classroom for financial classes and life skills, a kitchen, bathing facilities, and a library. It will allow the nonprofit to focus on men in its existing facility and provide women place of their own in the renovated building.

"If they've been on the street.. they have never had a job... a lot of them haven't finished their education, this is a step up to help them back into the main stream. Help them get to finish their education," Feed My Sheep Founder Jim Hornsby said. "It will help improve their self-esteem, their self worth, help them become productive again."

Feed My Sheep is working to finish the new center by the end of March, but they'll need more volunteers to help make that happen. If you would like to help, contact Feed My Sheep on their Facebook page, or on their website.

