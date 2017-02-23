Female focused mentoring program helps KISD students

"I'm figuring out ways to help me figure out who I am so that I can get to where I want to go" says Casey.
The program creator says she hopes the ladies walk away feeling like they matter.
"We want them to know whatever their goals are they're attainable and we're here to support them as a community" says Angenet Wilkerson, KISD Community Relations.
However one student hasn't always felt the love from her peers. Tykiera Wilkerson says she's had her own challenges trying to make it through high school.
"I always got bullied and I always got harassed and I never liked it and that's when I started getting really depressed" says KISD student Tykiera Wilkerson.
However she says a former mentor showed her a way to tune out the negativity.
"She was there with me when everything was going wrong and that's why I started performing and singing because it helped me release my anger and I started writing songs more" says Wilkerson.
