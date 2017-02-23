Female focused mentoring program helps KISD students

KISD students participate in mentoring program (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - Stronger and Better together, it's one of the main themes of a female focused mentoring program that kicked off today in Killeen. Love, advice and encouragement filled a room at Jackson Professional Center in Killeen, as over 60 KISD female students participated in a mentoring program just for them.

It's part of the districts new expanded mentoring program that pairs community leaders with Killeen high schoolers. A similar boys program launched last month. Today the ladies participated in break out sessions where they discussed conflict resolution, boys and how to apply for college, it's something that's been on Erin Casey's mind.

"In school they put a lot of pressure on you, they say you need to get it together you're about to be out on your own and it gets scary" says KISD student Erin Casey.

However she says the workshop is teaching her ways to overcome those fears.

"I'm figuring out ways to help me figure out who I am so that I can get to where I want to go" says Casey.

The program creator says she hopes the ladies walk away feeling like they matter.

"We want them to know whatever their goals are they're attainable and we're here to support them as a community" says Angenet Wilkerson, KISD Community Relations.

However one student hasn't always felt the love from her peers. Tykiera Wilkerson says she's had her own challenges trying to make it through high school.

"I always got bullied and I always got harassed and I never liked it and that's when I started getting really depressed" says KISD student Tykiera Wilkerson.

However she says a former mentor showed her a way to tune out the negativity.

"She was there with me when everything was going wrong and that's why I started performing and singing because it helped me release my anger and I started writing songs more" says Wilkerson.

Tykiera says she hopes to connect with even more mentors and possibly mentor other young girls in the future. It's an illustration to her mentors, their words of wisdom transformed into positive action.

If you'd like to become a mentor for the female or male mentoring program call: 254 - 336- 1707 or visit KISD's Student Services Building at 902 N 10th St Killeen, Texas.

