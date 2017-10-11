Female inmate dies after scuffle with jailers in Coryell County

A female inmate died Sunday after struggling with jailers at the Coryell County Jail, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said jailers were called to the facility's administrative segregation section for "jail violations" made by inmate Kelli Leanne Page, 46, when Page refused to comply with verbal commands from the jailers. The jailers then tried a "chemical agent" that had no effect on Page, according to Wilcox, at which point jailers entered Page's cell and attempted to restrain her physically.

During the scuffle that followed, the Coryell County Sheriff's Office claimed Page got ahold of handcuffs and injured one of the jailers. Those injuries were not life-threatening. The jailer was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital and later released.

Wilcox said the jailers were eventually able to handcuff Page, who became unresponsive. At that point, Wilcox said Page's restraints were removed, and the jailers began CPR while dispatching Coryell Memorial EMS workers.

"When medical personal arrived, CPR was taken over by said EMS crew," the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "After an extended period of time the EMS crew was advised to desist from CPR by a Doctor with [the] Coryell Memorial health System."

Justice of the Peace Coy Latham pronounced Page dead, and her body was sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for an autopsy.

Page's cell area was cordoned off to allow the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation as an outside agency, according to Wilcox.

