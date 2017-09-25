Female soldier struck in hit and run, KPD investigating

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - Killeen Police are investigating the case of a hit-and-run involving a female soldier that occurred in the 2600 block of Savage Drive Saturday evening.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to what was originally reported as a traffic crash. When officers arrived, they observed EMS officials were already in the process of transporting the victim, a female soldier stationed at Fort Hood, from the scene.

Witnesses told police a two-tone, four-door Ford pickup truck appeared to be following the woman home. Witnesses continued to say the woman stopped her vehicle in the 2600 block of Savage Drive, and exited her vehicle.

Police were told while the woman was standing next to her vehicle, the suspect's vehicle struck her and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to Darnall Army Hospital on Ft. Hood and was later transferred to Scott & White Hospital in Temple where she is in stable condition, according to police.

Police said it appears the incident may have been intentional in nature and is currently being investigated by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.

Officers are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to please call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online.

