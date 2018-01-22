Fiery crash kills two men in northern Williamson County

Two people were killed in a fiery crash near the line between Williamson and Bell Counties Sunday night.

A pickup truck and sedan collided on State Highway 95 just south of the Bell County line around 6 p.m. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office did not provide any immediate details about what caused the crash, but a spokesperson said one of the vehicles caught fire and began fully engulfed.

The male driver of the sedan and a male occupant of the pickup truck were both pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was inside the sedan, but a woman and two children in the pickup were transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The crash shut down SH-95 for several hours.

DPS was investigating, as of Monday morning.

