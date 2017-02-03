Fighting Back: The Battle Against School Violence

The battle against school violence

KILLEEN - Viral, violent fights overrunning Killeen high schools. It's a story we first brought you a few months ago, after parents and students told us their kids were getting jumped on school property and school officials weren't doing anything about it. Channel 6 News Reporter Emani Payne investigates what the district has done since to stop the violence and if students at the affected schools think it's enough.

We last left off with the district holding a town hall meeting with KISD parents, vowing to make things right and find ways to reduce and eventually eliminate violent fights on school property. Well we've been tracking their progress on that over the past few months. We talked to district leadership, KISD students and teachers as well as other similar sized districts in the state, and we've gotten mixed reviews on KISD's performance.

It's the story that shocked the city. KISD high schoolers jumping their peers on and around school property. Parents of the victims spoke out, frustrated with the answers they got from the school district. After weeks of coverage and a trip to district headquarters. KISD held a town hall to address concerned parents. Just one day after that meeting another fight broke out outside of a district high school. A Shoemaker alum said he heard about the violence all the way in College Station and that he's not surprised.

"Shoemaker has always been known as being the bad school in the district so to hear about the fights it's just nothing new" says Shoemaker High Alum Christopher Chapple.

During a sit down with KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft he said he doesn't want any school in his district labeled as being "bad" but he admits he can't ignore the recent violence.

"Well anytime you have an altercation on campus it is absolutely unacceptable that activity cannot be condoned and will not be condoned" says KISD Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

But how many fights are still taking place at KISD high schools?

Since October 1st district high schools have seen close to 50 fights in total. 7 at Harker Heights, 11 at Ellison, 13 at Killeen and 14 at Shoemaker. Compare that to 18 total fights at similar sized district Round Rock ISD, and 17 total fights at Spring ISD.

Why are the numbers so much higher at Killeen High schools?

KISD Community Relations Rep Angenet Wilkerson says the kids need positive role models.

"Every student needs a champion. Everyone needs an advocate someone in their corner guiding them, helping them, celebrating with them being with them in that tough time and just that support" says Wilkerson.

Wilkerson launched Impact Day last month. A mentoring partnership between the district and community leaders. Close to 100 KISD students and 20 community mentors participated on the first day. The students learned about conflict resolution, financial literacy and community service.

"They're going to go out and now impact the community so not only is that mentor coming in and helping that student be a better student, they're going to help that student be a better citizen and so then that makes Killeen an even greater place" says Wilkerson.

Derrick Evans, a mentor for the program says he hopes his life experiences will show students violence isn't the answer.

"Graduating high school is a milestone where I'm from living to 22 is a milestone where I'm from. I see what's happening here in Killeen and I saw it when I was growing up in Chicago and I figured that maybe through my experience I can help somebody" says Evans.

However some students say violence at their school is still very much alive.

"You're constantly alert so you don't know when somebody is going to come into school and just shoot up the place or you don't know when someone is going to start a fight out of nowhere" says KISD student Isabel Sambranl.

"It's still crazy out there man it's a war field, you have to watch where you walk" says a KISD student.

A KISD teacher who wishes to remain anonymous says "things will never change. Admin and teachers are afraid"

But others say there has been progress, and that administrators have been more proactive in creating a safe place to learn.

"There are still fights just not as bad" says a KISD student.

"If a fight does occur teachers, police officers, admins all come to help out, even students sometimes try to break it up before it can start" says KISD student Tiana Quattlebaum.

Superintendent Craft says he knows the problem won't be fixed overnight but that he's trying.

"I really think that we're taking steps in a positive direction in a proactive manner that is going to hopefully really impact students lives and will be a great start to great things to come" says Superintendent Craft.

For information on how to contact Superintendent Craft's office call:254-336-0003 or email john.craft@killeenisd.org

For information on how to get involved with the districts mentoring program call: 254 - 336- 1707 or visit KISD's Student Services Building at 902 N 10th St Killeen, Texas.