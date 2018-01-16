Fighting maternal mortality: A resource guide for Texas mothers

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/01/16/fighting-maternal-mortality-resource-guide-texas-mothers/.

As part of our ongoing coverage of maternal health care, we’ve been examining why Texas women — particularly women of color — are dying at alarming rates during childbirth or soon after.

In the last several months, we’ve heard harrowing tales from mothers who endured medical nightmares. Dozens of experts and advocates told us that maternal deaths are a symptom of a bigger problem: Too many Texas women — particularly low-income women — don’t have access to health insurance, birth control, mental health care, substance abuse treatment and other services that could help them become healthier before and after pregnancy.

Access to such resources can mean the difference between life and death. So The Texas Tribune asked Texans which maternity resources they would recommend for keeping mothers healthy. Many of the resources listed below are only available to women living in the surrounding areas. Those available to all Texas women will be noted.

What resources would you add to this list? Let us know here. (Questions marked with an asterisk require an answer to complete the submission.)

San Antonio-based Family Service Organization is a nonprofit offering job training, counseling and early childhood education services for Texas families.

Planned Parenthood affiliates around Texas offer prenatal care, birth control, pregnancy tests, postpartum care, and screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

The Legacy Community Health Clinic, a United Way-affiliated agency, provides health care including adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity care, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care to Houston and Harris County residents.

For low-income families

According to a 2016 report by the state’s Task Force on Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, improving mothers' access to health services during the first year after giving birth increases opportunities for healthcare providers to detect, monitor, manage and treat both active and latent health risks.

For domestic abuse survivors

Researchers have linked domestic violence and maternal mortality because women abused during their pregnancies are more likely to suffer health complications prior to delivery.

For those struggling with mental illness or substance abuse

Mental illness and substance abuse disorders contribute to maternal mortality, according to the 2016 state task force report. The National Institute of Mental Health has also reported that people with depression have an increased risk of developing many chronic health issues, including diabetes and stroke, that can also impact pregnancy and childbirth.

Thanks to Cresant Gail Flores, Alicia Lynn, Tara Wright, Julie Kaye Oliver, Shannon Long, Noma Nabi, Alison Nico Novack, Leigh Silver, Addis Gezahegn, Virginia King, Chanda Parbhoo, Alrak Manquero, Johanna Clements Garcia, William Burnley Jr., Alex Onyina, Megan Rodman McGilberry, Shawn Lowery, B.J. Mauldin, Johanna Rodriguez, Baray Yerdua, Kat Sturgeon Gomez and Laura McDonald for contributing to this list.

What resources would you add to this list?

This form requires JavaScript to complete.