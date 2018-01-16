Fighting maternal mortality: A resource guide for Texas mothers

Editor's note: This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/01/16/fighting-maternal-mortality-resource-guide-texas-mothers/. As part of our ongoing coverage of maternal health care, we’ve been examining why Texas women — particularly women of color — are dying at alarming rates during childbirth or soon after. In the last several months, we’ve heard harrowing tales from mothers who endured medical nightmares. Dozens of experts and advocates told us that maternal deaths are a symptom of a bigger problem: Too many Texas women — particularly low-income women — don’t have access to health insurance, birth control, mental health care, substance abuse treatment and other services that could help them become healthier before and after pregnancy. Access to such resources can mean the difference between life and death. So The Texas Tribune asked Texans which maternity resources they would recommend for keeping mothers healthy. Many of the resources listed below are only available to women living in the surrounding areas. Those available to all Texas women will be noted. What resources would you add to this list? Let us know here. (Questions marked with an asterisk require an answer to complete the submission.) San Antonio-based Family Service Organization is a nonprofit offering job training, counseling and early childhood education services for Texas families. Planned Parenthood affiliates around Texas offer prenatal care, birth control, pregnancy tests, postpartum care, and screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. The Legacy Community Health Clinic, a United Way-affiliated agency, provides health care including adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity care, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care to Houston and Harris County residents. According to a 2016 report by the state’s Task Force on Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, improving mothers' access to health services during the first year after giving birth increases opportunities for healthcare providers to detect, monitor, manage and treat both active and latent health risks. Jewish Family Services, which assists people of all faiths, has locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston and offers free individual counseling sessions for low-income families. They also have a food pantry and offer classes and counseling for women seeking career advice. The Network of Community Ministries in Richardson offers baby clothes and bill assistance. The Foremost Family Health Center in Balch Springs offers health services on a sliding scale based on income. Central Health helps low-income Travis County residents get access to affordable healthcare. They also provide assistance to those suffering from substance abuse disorders and mental illnesses. Researchers have linked domestic violence and maternal mortality because women abused during their pregnancies are more likely to suffer health complications prior to delivery. The Family Place in Dallas provides shelter for women leaving abusive relationships. The Shelter Ministries of Dallas is a Christian, nonprofit organization that provides housing for the homeless and victims of domestic violence. Mujeres Unidas in McAllen supports female victims of domestic assault and sexual abuse. In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, CHETNA supports members of the South Asian community impacted by domestic violence. In Kaufman, Forever Families serves women who are, or have been, in abusive relationships and women with substance abuse issues. Victims of domestic violence in Kaufman can also find housing, counseling, parenting classes and job services at the Genesis Center. The Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation in Plano provides financial assistance, transitional housing and social services to victims of family violence. All Texas women can also call their 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 972-880-4192. The East Texas Crisis Center, which has offices in Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties, provides safety, shelter and education for victims of family violence, sexual assault and other violent crime. SafePlace in Austin provides housing and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation. Hope's Door New Beginning Center, which has several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specializes in intervention and prevention services for those affected by family or domestic violence. The Austin Shelter for Women and Children serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to mothers and children (boys no older than 17) and has case managers available for residents. In Austin, LifeWorks helps assist children and families facing homelessness, trauma and abuse. The Bexar County Family Justice Center provides crisis intervention and emergency shelter to domestic abuse survivors. They also offer legal help and counseling. Mental illness and substance abuse disorders contribute to maternal mortality, according to the 2016 state task force report. The National Institute of Mental Health has also reported that people with depression have an increased risk of developing many chronic health issues, including diabetes and stroke, that can also impact pregnancy and childbirth. The Dignity Women’s Center in San Antonio has several counselors available to help victims of abuse, anxiety, spousal abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder. In Dallas County, Metrocare provides services and support for people dealing with mental illness or developmental disabilities. ETMC Behavioral Health in Tyler offers assistance — including treatment provided by experienced therapists, counselors and nurses — to those dealing with mental illness. Lakes Regional Community Center serves 15 counties in Northeast Texas with mental health, mental disability and recovery services. The website MannMukti helps encourage an open dialogue about mental health issues in the South Asian community to remove stigma and improve self care. They also have a national resource guide that includes services available to South Asian women living in Houston, Dallas and Austin. The South Texas Behavioral Health Center, with locations in Brownsville and Edinburg, teaches people how to cope with varying behavioral health conditions and addictive disorders. The Mommies Program in San Antonio supports pregnant mothers with substance use disorders and offers recovery services to their babies. The Center for Health Care Services in San Antonio assists people with mental health disorders, substance use challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities. The University Health System in San Antonio offers gynecology services for expectant mothers and new moms and provides services for babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome. In Mesquite, the Nexus Recovery Center offers services for mothers or expectant mothers with addiction. It offers programs for adult women and teenage girls ages 13 to 17. In Corpus Christi, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services offers substance abuse programs for Coastal Bend residents. Most services are free. In El Paso, Emergence Health Network helps residents with mental illnesses, intellectual or developmental disabilities or substance abuse issues find resources and treatment to help with their disorders and disabilities. Thanks to Cresant Gail Flores, Alicia Lynn, Tara Wright, Julie Kaye Oliver, Shannon Long, Noma Nabi, Alison Nico Novack, Leigh Silver, Addis Gezahegn, Virginia King, Chanda Parbhoo, Alrak Manquero, Johanna Clements Garcia, William Burnley Jr., Alex Onyina, Megan Rodman McGilberry, Shawn Lowery, B.J. Mauldin, Johanna Rodriguez, Baray Yerdua, Kat Sturgeon Gomez and Laura McDonald for contributing to this list. Powered by Screendoor.
For all mothers
For low-income families
For domestic abuse survivors
For those struggling with mental illness or substance abuse
What resources would you add to this list?
Editor's note: This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2018/01/16/fighting-maternal-mortality-resource-guide-texas-mothers/.
As part of our ongoing coverage of maternal health care, we’ve been examining why Texas women — particularly women of color — are dying at alarming rates during childbirth or soon after.
In the last several months, we’ve heard harrowing tales from mothers who endured medical nightmares. Dozens of experts and advocates told us that maternal deaths are a symptom of a bigger problem: Too many Texas women — particularly low-income women — don’t have access to health insurance, birth control, mental health care, substance abuse treatment and other services that could help them become healthier before and after pregnancy.
Access to such resources can mean the difference between life and death. So The Texas Tribune asked Texans which maternity resources they would recommend for keeping mothers healthy. Many of the resources listed below are only available to women living in the surrounding areas. Those available to all Texas women will be noted.
What resources would you add to this list? Let us know here. (Questions marked with an asterisk require an answer to complete the submission.)
San Antonio-based Family Service Organization is a nonprofit offering job training, counseling and early childhood education services for Texas families.
Planned Parenthood affiliates around Texas offer prenatal care, birth control, pregnancy tests, postpartum care, and screenings for diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.
The Legacy Community Health Clinic, a United Way-affiliated agency, provides health care including adult primary care, pediatrics, dental care, vision services, behavioral health services, OB/GYN and maternity care, vaccinations and immunizations, health promotion and community outreach and comprehensive HIV/AIDS care to Houston and Harris County residents.
According to a 2016 report by the state’s Task Force on Maternal Mortality and Morbidity, improving mothers' access to health services during the first year after giving birth increases opportunities for healthcare providers to detect, monitor, manage and treat both active and latent health risks.
Jewish Family Services, which assists people of all faiths, has locations in Austin, Dallas and Houston and offers free individual counseling sessions for low-income families. They also have a food pantry and offer classes and counseling for women seeking career advice.
The Network of Community Ministries in Richardson offers baby clothes and bill assistance.
The Foremost Family Health Center in Balch Springs offers health services on a sliding scale based on income.
Central Health helps low-income Travis County residents get access to affordable healthcare. They also provide assistance to those suffering from substance abuse disorders and mental illnesses.
Researchers have linked domestic violence and maternal mortality because women abused during their pregnancies are more likely to suffer health complications prior to delivery.
The Family Place in Dallas provides shelter for women leaving abusive relationships.
The Shelter Ministries of Dallas is a Christian, nonprofit organization that provides housing for the homeless and victims of domestic violence.
Mujeres Unidas in McAllen supports female victims of domestic assault and sexual abuse.
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, CHETNA supports members of the South Asian community impacted by domestic violence.
In Kaufman, Forever Families serves women who are, or have been, in abusive relationships and women with substance abuse issues. Victims of domestic violence in Kaufman can also find housing, counseling, parenting classes and job services at the Genesis Center.
The Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation in Plano provides financial assistance, transitional housing and social services to victims of family violence. All Texas women can also call their 24-hour Domestic Violence Hotline at 972-880-4192.
The East Texas Crisis Center, which has offices in Smith, Henderson, Van Zandt and Wood counties, provides safety, shelter and education for victims of family violence, sexual assault and other violent crime.
SafePlace in Austin provides housing and support for individuals and families affected by domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation.
Hope's Door New Beginning Center, which has several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specializes in intervention and prevention services for those affected by family or domestic violence.
The Austin Shelter for Women and Children serves breakfast, lunch and dinner to mothers and children (boys no older than 17) and has case managers available for residents.
In Austin, LifeWorks helps assist children and families facing homelessness, trauma and abuse.
The Bexar County Family Justice Center provides crisis intervention and emergency shelter to domestic abuse survivors. They also offer legal help and counseling.
Mental illness and substance abuse disorders contribute to maternal mortality, according to the 2016 state task force report. The National Institute of Mental Health has also reported that people with depression have an increased risk of developing many chronic health issues, including diabetes and stroke, that can also impact pregnancy and childbirth.
The Dignity Women’s Center in San Antonio has several counselors available to help victims of abuse, anxiety, spousal abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.
In Dallas County, Metrocare provides services and support for people dealing with mental illness or developmental disabilities.
ETMC Behavioral Health in Tyler offers assistance — including treatment provided by experienced therapists, counselors and nurses — to those dealing with mental illness.
Lakes Regional Community Center serves 15 counties in Northeast Texas with mental health, mental disability and recovery services.
The website MannMukti helps encourage an open dialogue about mental health issues in the South Asian community to remove stigma and improve self care. They also have a national resource guide that includes services available to South Asian women living in Houston, Dallas and Austin.
The South Texas Behavioral Health Center, with locations in Brownsville and Edinburg, teaches people how to cope with varying behavioral health conditions and addictive disorders.
The Mommies Program in San Antonio supports pregnant mothers with substance use disorders and offers recovery services to their babies.
The Center for Health Care Services in San Antonio assists people with mental health disorders, substance use challenges and intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The University Health System in San Antonio offers gynecology services for expectant mothers and new moms and provides services for babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
In Mesquite, the Nexus Recovery Center offers services for mothers or expectant mothers with addiction. It offers programs for adult women and teenage girls ages 13 to 17.
In Corpus Christi, South Texas Substance Abuse Recovery Services offers substance abuse programs for Coastal Bend residents. Most services are free.
In El Paso, Emergence Health Network helps residents with mental illnesses, intellectual or developmental disabilities or substance abuse issues find resources and treatment to help with their disorders and disabilities.
Thanks to Cresant Gail Flores, Alicia Lynn, Tara Wright, Julie Kaye Oliver, Shannon Long, Noma Nabi, Alison Nico Novack, Leigh Silver, Addis Gezahegn, Virginia King, Chanda Parbhoo, Alrak Manquero, Johanna Clements Garcia, William Burnley Jr., Alex Onyina, Megan Rodman McGilberry, Shawn Lowery, B.J. Mauldin, Johanna Rodriguez, Baray Yerdua, Kat Sturgeon Gomez and Laura McDonald for contributing to this list.
Powered by Screendoor.
Texas Tribune mission statement
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
The Texas Tribune
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs