Fire breaks out in garage of Temple home

A garage fire broke out around 12:38 Tuesday afternoon at a brick home located at 3922 Loop Dr. in Temple.

Nobody was injured during the fire, and Temple Fire & Rescue officials said nobody was home at the time.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but could not immediately determine what caused the blaze. Fire officials were having some trouble getting ahold of the homeowner, as of 1:30 p.m Tuesday.

There was significant smoke damage to the garage, but not much damage was suffered by the the rest of the home's exterior.

