Fire continues to burn at destroyed McGregor roofing company

McGregor, TX - The fire that burned the G.A.P. roofing company to the ground Tuesday afternoon continues to burn more than 24 hours after the blaze broke out.

Fire crews say they will continue to monitor the area to ensure that the fire doesn't spread outside of the contained perimeter. The McGregor fire chief says the fire continues to burn because of the large amount of flammable material inside, but added he hopes the blaze will burn out by itself over the next couple days.

A former employee of the company tells Channel 6 News that he believes the property was not insured, so all damages will have to be paid for out of pocket. He also stated he didn't think there were any immediate plans to rebuild moving forward, but said if that were to happen it would not be in McGregor, as it is their belief that the city did not do enough to provide an adequate water supply for these types of situations.

An official cause of the fire has not yet been determined, however workers who were on site when the blaze broke out, say a spark from a welding project was to blame. That has not yet been confirmed at this point.

