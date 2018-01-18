KCEN
Close

Fire destroys auto sales shop in Beverly Hills

Jasmin Caldwell, KCEN 7:09 PM. CST January 18, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas -- A fire destroyed Tracy's Auto Sales in Beverly Hills Thursday night.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the building caught on fire around 6 p.m. It was extinguished in roughly 20 minutes but was considered a total loss.

Nobody was injured in the blaze.

The auto sales shop was located at 1700 S. Valley Mills Dr. in Waco. According to its website, it had roughly 100 vehicles in its inventory at the time. But, authorities did not believe any vehicles were damaged.

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories