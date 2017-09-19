Fire ignites in Killeen apartments

KILLEEN - At approximately 4:11 a.m. Tuesday morning, Killeen Police and Fire departments responded to a smoke call in the 200 block of N. 24th St. in Killeen

According to Batalan Joell Secreist of Killeen Fire Department, the fire started in the top floor of the two-story building. Upon arrival, flames had reached between 50 and 60 feet on either side of the building. Nine engines from Killeen Fire Department and one engine from Fort Hood were able to get the fire under control quickly. There were a total of 25 firemen on site.

All residents were evacuated by police before fire engines arrived. Secreist also reported that almost 90 percent of the exterior is damaged and all apartments have suffered from smoke damage.

Atmos Energy has turned off the electricity to the apartment complex while the Killeen Fire investigation crew continues to look over the scene.

There were no injuries reported and no cause has been found at this time.

