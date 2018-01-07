Fire leaves father, son without home

BELL COUNTY - A father and son are without a home Sunday afternoon after their house caught on fire.

The fire happened at the intersection of Landfill and Mills Roads near Holland.

Nobody was home when the fire started and the cause remains under investigation.

However, when Channel Six spoke with Bell County Fire Marshal Steve Casey, he said something is not adding up and he will likely have to bring an arson dog to the scene Monday.

A next door neighbor said she was leaving her house when she saw a thick cloud of smoke. She described the situation as “heartbreaking.”

“It’s a sad thing because the house is pretty much destroyed. So, you know their contents are destroyed,” she said. “Him and his son’s so it is especially this time of year is heartbreaking to see something like that happen.”

Casey said the man and his son will stay with family.

The investigation will resume Monday.

