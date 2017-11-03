Countless lives were saved Thursday evening at the Senior Care Center of Marlandwood East in Temple after residents safely evacuated the facility during a structure fire, thanks to the building's fire sprinkler system and faculty.

Temple Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the nursing home at 4:57 p.m. Thursday regarding a reported smoke alarm activation. Upon arrival, firefighters saw light smoke in one of the hallways and opened the door to a resident's bedroom to find heavy black smoke from the ceiling to the floor.

Temple Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Thomas Pechal said there was a small fire on the bed and a sprinkler head in the bedroom limited the flame spread. The fire was quickly extinguished and firefighters conducted a search of nearby rooms for potential victims, according to Pechal. Pechal said during the search, it was determined that the residents and staff had safely evacuated the building.

Firefighters then began to remove the smoke from the building after the fire was extinguished. A fire investigation determined the fire was unintentional and caused by an electrical short, Pechal said. Temple Fire and Rescue determined the damage was limited to the room where the fire started thanks to the fire sprinkler.

According to a July 2017 report from the National Fire Protection Association, fire sprinklers were effective at controlling the fire in 96% of fires in which they operated. The civilian death and injury rate was lower in properties with sprinklers than in properties with no sprinklers, and the firefighter injury rate at fires was significantly lower in properties with sprinklers than in properties with no sprinklers.

Temple firefighters credited the Senior Care Center staff and the single sprinkler head with saving countless lives and limiting the fire damage.

The fire was under control by 5:17 p.m. Thursday and the scene was cleared by 6:39 p.m.

