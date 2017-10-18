Fired 84-year-old grandmother demands answers from Walmart

BRENHAM, Texas- At 84 years old, grandmother Frankie Ruffino loved her job at Walmart.

"I was hired as a greeter, which is what I wanted to be," said Ruffino. "I gave it my all, that's all I can say, never came late."

When her health declined, she became a telephone operator in the Brenham supercenter.

"I wanted to work real bad," said Ruffino.

She had a spotless record she says, not one issue in nearly a decade of service. A few weeks ago, she was closing like she did most nights, when she spotted something in the aisle.

"I found a dollar bill on the floor, just one dollar bill," said Ruffino.

It was late, so she picked it up, put it on her walker and drove home to Burton, Texas. The next day her managers called her in.

"She said did you find some money yesterday, I said yes, I picked up a dollar bill, here it is right there," said Ruffino.

She later finished that shift, but when she came back the following day, Ruffino heard words she'd never thought she'd hear.

"She said I need your badge and your vest," said Ruffino. "You have been let go because of your integrity."

It was a crushing blow.

"I said how am I going to push my walker and walk myself outside," she said. "I needed the job to take care of myself."

She needed that paycheck for her medication and oxygen tanks that help her function. She's a woman who's worked for 70 years, now stuck at home, still wondering why and hurting by how she was let go by Walmart in the first place.

"If they had told me, 'Ms. Frankie, you've got to where you don't get around, you're on oxygen, and you're old and we just don't have a place for you,' I would rather they tell me that then to tell me I don't have any integrity."

KHOU11 News reached out to Walmart for answers, but the company says they don't comment on personnel matters.

