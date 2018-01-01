Firefighters prevent blaze from spreading to Morgan's Point Resort homes

Morgan's Point Resort garage fire. Photo: Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department.

Firefighters prevented a blaze from spreading to several homes in Morgan’s Point Resort after a detached garage caught on fire early Monday morning.

Officials said around 2:15 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Whitetail Road after the initial caller reported their neighbor's house was on fire.

A Morgan’s Point Resort Police officer was the first to arrive at the scene. Officials said the officer was instrumental in clearing the adjacent home and assuring all occupants were accounted for.

The first-in Engine Company arrived shortly after and found a large, detached garage fully engulfed.

Crews were able to confine the blaze to the original area and prevent the fire from extending to the home, surrounding homes, and vegetation.

Moffat and Temple Fire Departments also aided in putting out the fire.

