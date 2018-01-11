Firefighters put out large brush fire in McLennan County

A fire that spread to more than 40 acres was put out by firefighters Thursday afternoon near Highway 107 and Raby Road between Bruceville-Eddy and Moody.

Six agencies responded to a large brush fire southwest of Bruceville-Eddy's city limits around 2 p.m.

The additional departments and resources were requested to aid in containment due to the high winds and large amounts of fuel, according to Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department.

Officials said the cause of the fire started from embers of a previous burn.

Personnel will continue to monitor the scene for hot spots through the night.

Moody Volunteer Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department, McGregor VFD, Troy VFD, the Texas Forestry Service, Waco-McLennan County Fire Corps, and law enforcement officers worked the scene.

© 2018 KCEN-TV