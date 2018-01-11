KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Firefighters put out large brush fire in McLennan County

Firefighters in Moody battled a fast-moving fire.

KCEN 8:20 PM. CST January 11, 2018

A fire that spread to more than 40 acres was put out by firefighters Thursday afternoon near Highway 107 and Raby Road between Bruceville-Eddy and Moody.

Six agencies responded to a large brush fire southwest of Bruceville-Eddy's city limits around 2 p.m.

The additional departments and resources were requested to aid in containment due to the high winds and large amounts of fuel, according to Bruceville-Eddy Fire Department.

Officials said the cause of the fire started from embers of a previous burn. 

Personnel will continue to monitor the scene for hot spots through the night.

Moody Volunteer Fire Department, Lorena Fire Department, McGregor VFD, Troy VFD, the Texas Forestry Service, Waco-McLennan County Fire Corps, and law enforcement officers worked the scene. 

 

© 2018 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Firefighters prevent blaze from spreading to Morgan's Point Resort homes

KCEN

Firefighters respond to house fire in Temple

KCEN

Firefighters finish putting up Christmas lights after person falls off ladder

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories