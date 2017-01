Killeen FD is working a house fire on Janis drive. Photo: Emani Payne (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - Killeen Firefighters are working to put out a Thursday afternoon house fire on Janis Drive.

Crews working to put out fire on Janis Dr. in Killeen @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/HZxe1AyxuL — Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) January 26, 2017

Channel 6 has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates.

(© 2017 KCEN)