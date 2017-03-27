Firefighters rescue elderly woman from crash in Temple

TEMPLE - Temple Fire & Rescue safely extricated an elderly woman from a two vehicle wreck late Monday morning.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which happened around 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of North 7th Street and West Adams Avenue and involved her car and a small SUV.

The woman did not appear to have major injuries and was able to walk to the gurney, after firefighters pulled her out. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The man in the SUV was unhurt and was not taken to the hospital.

