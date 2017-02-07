MCGREGOR - Several local fire departments responded to a fully involved fire at a McGregor roofing company Tuesday afternoon.

The McGregor fire department was called to GAP Roofing Inc. located at 1158 Bunker Rd at around 2:05 p.m. Three fire departments were called to the scene including McGregor, Waco and Oglesby.

An employee from the company confirmed that everyone did escape the building safely. At this time they do not know how the fire started and expect a total loss of the building.

GAP Inc is a rolled roofing paper company. Their business is home to about 25 employees.

