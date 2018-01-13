Firefighters respond to van in backyard caught on fire

Temple firefighters and police officers were dispatched around 2:44 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of 1st Street in Temple regarding vehicle fire call.

When first responders arrived, they found a blue van in the backyard on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

1st Street in Temple was blocked off for nearly one hour.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation by Temple Fire & Rescue.

