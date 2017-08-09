KCEN
Firefighters work to put out house fire in Waco

A Waco family is without a home after officials say a fire destroyed it.

KCEN 10:18 PM. CDT August 09, 2017

WACO - Firefighters are working to put out a house fire Wednesday evening on Mt. Lookout Drive.

A crew was at another scene when they saw smoke in the area. They called dispatch around 6:30 p.m. to alert the department about the smoke.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they saw the house on fire.

The family was not inside at the time and the fire is currently under control.

The street is currently block off to University Drive.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

 

