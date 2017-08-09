Firefighters work to put out house fire in Waco

WACO - Firefighters are working to put out a house fire Wednesday evening on Mt. Lookout Drive.

A crew was at another scene when they saw smoke in the area. They called dispatch around 6:30 p.m. to alert the department about the smoke.

When first responders arrived to the scene, they saw the house on fire.

The family was not inside at the time and the fire is currently under control.

The street is currently block off to University Drive.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

