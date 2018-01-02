Fireplace ashes cause fire at Temple home

Home on Valley Forge Drive

TEMPLE - Temple firefighters put out a house fire Tuesday morning in the 2500 block of Valley Forge Avenue.

Officials said they received the call around 10:40 and immediately dispatched to the scene. The fire was put out by 10:50 p.m.

The cause of the fire was improper disposal of fireplace ashes, according to officials.

Occupants of the home had been cleaning ashes from the fire and decided to put them in a non-fireproof container. The ashes caught on fire within the container causing it to spread on the wall in the back porch area.

Fortunately for the family of three, the home is not a total loss and only received most of its damage on the exterior.

