First Cav tests readiness with active shooter training

FORT HOOD - Soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division headquarters on Fort Hood took part in an active shooter exercise Wednesday at headquarters.

It is a planned training exercise designed to test the unit's ability to quickly react to an active shooter.

“While the Fort Hood Police are trained and equipped to respond to an emergency incident of any nature, it is still necessary for our headquarters to exercise and validate our active shooter response plan,” said Maj. Paul Oliver, 1st Cavalry Division Home Station public affairs officer.

“Readiness is the number one priority for the First Team,” said Oliver, “and this is just another step we are taking to ensure we are ready for any scenario Troopers in the 1st Cavalry Division might encounter.”

