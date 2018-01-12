First responders dispatched to major crash near Nolanville

NOLANVILLE, Texas -- First responders were at the scene of a major roll-over crash involving a semi truck on eastbound I-14/190 near Nolanville Friday morning.

Authorities were first dispatched sometime around 8:30 a.m. They say a gravel truck headed eastbound into heavy traffic didn't slow down and hit a fuel tanker from behind, causing the fuel tanker to flip on its side.

The driver of the fuel tanker has been taken to a local hospital, the driver of the gravel truck was uninjured.

Both eastbound lanes are closed at this time. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

© 2018 KCEN-TV