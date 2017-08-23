First responders work two seperate fires in Temple

TEMPLE - Temple firefighters are working two separate fires in the city Wednesday evening.

One of the fires is at a home on 17th street and a possible structure fire on Eberhardt Road.

The house fire started around 5:15 p.m. Six units responded and found smoke in the building.

A neighbor ran in to the home to see if anyone was OK. He did not find anyone.

Fire officials said no one was inside of the home and no one was hurt.

The house fire has now been contained.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

