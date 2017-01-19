First Tattoo Shop In Temple Opens

TEMPLE- For years, Christopher Simmons has been trying to expand his business "Lucky in Love Tattoo." But due to the tattoo ban in the city of Temple, he was never able to get approved.

After a 4 year fight, Simmons has been granted the certification to tattoo in city limits, officially opening the doors to his new location. He says he couldn't be happier to finally be allowed to expand his business in the city and become part of the community. He's also excited to prove that he can have a successful tattoo business in Temple.

