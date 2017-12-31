KCEN
Five hospitalized after rollover on I-14 in Killeen

Andrew Moore, KCEN 6:25 PM. CST December 31, 2017

Five people were taken to the hospital after the SUV they were in rolled over Sunday evening on westbound I-14 in Killeen.

According to state troopers, a black SUV hauling a trailer slid off the road and rolled into the median.

All occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital. However, their conditions are unknown.

Channel Six reporter Andrew Moore has seen at least seven accidents in the last two and a half hours. 

TxDOT is currently out treating bridges. 

