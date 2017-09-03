Five-vehicle crash halts I-35 traffic

TEMPLE - Temple police officers and firefighters responded to a five-vehicle car accident, with one person pinned and conscious, on southbound Interstate 35 near Industrial Boulevard late Sunday evening.

The pinned individual was extricated and transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, according to the Temple Fire Department. The condition of the extricated individual is unknown at this time.

All southbound lanes of I-35 are shut down. No timetable for reopening southbound traffic was available.

