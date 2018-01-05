KCEN
Close

Flags flown at half-staff after former Killeen councilwoman dies

Stephen Adams, KCEN 10:57 AM. CST January 05, 2018

Former Killeen City Councilwoman Mary Frances Jones died on New Year's Eve after a long battle with dementia, according to her obituary.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has since ordered the city to fly flags at half-staff in honor of Jones.

"The flags will remain at half-staff through Sunday," the city's spokesperson Hilary Shine wrote in an email.

Jones served one term on city council from 1989 to 1991. She can be seen in a photo that still hangs inside City Hall.

© 2018 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories