Flags flown at half-staff after former Killeen councilwoman dies

Former Killeen City Councilwoman Mary Frances Jones died on New Year's Eve after a long battle with dementia, according to her obituary.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra has since ordered the city to fly flags at half-staff in honor of Jones.

"The flags will remain at half-staff through Sunday," the city's spokesperson Hilary Shine wrote in an email.

Jones served one term on city council from 1989 to 1991. She can be seen in a photo that still hangs inside City Hall.

