Flames light up Waco home sending one to the hospital

WACO - A home in Waco went up in flames Thursday morning sending one person to the hospital.

Waco firefighters received a call to the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive just before 5 a.m. Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the home.

Upon arrival firefighters say one person was outside the home attempting to break the window to save the other two residents inside. Crews then went inside the home to successfully save both.

Though the firefighters had the fire under control within an hour, all three inhabitants of the home suffered smoke inhalation. One was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Major smoke, fire and water damage ruined the bathroom and the other rooms all have heavy smoke damage as well.

The fire Marshall is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

