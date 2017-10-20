Flashing lights coming to local deadly intersection

lights coming to intersection

LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY - A community's effort to make a notoriously dangerous intersection safer has become a reality as of Friday evening.

People living in Little River-Academy started a petition in 2016 to install flashing lights at the intersection of Highway 95 and FM 93.

The intersection is well known to people in the area for serious -- and sometimes fatal -- accidents.

On January 17, 2012, a delivery truck blew through the intersection -- crashing into a school bus which carried Haley Johannsen. As of Friday, Johansen was in a wheelchair paralyzed from the waist down.

Meanwhile, the school bus driver was killed in the crash.

"No one should have to go through this," said Johannsen.

The stretch of road impacts Matthew Hanusch as well.

Hanusch created the petition demanding a safer intersection after his friend died in a crash on the road in 2016. "That's going to help tremendously. Are there still going to be people who speed through them absolutely are there still gonna be people that make mistakes absolutely but if this cuts it down ten percent or five percent, if it cuts down any that's what I'm looking for," said Hanusch.

Johannsen is happy to see the lights start to be installed also.

"I'm glad they're taking it seriously now because after losing a good bus driver that's when they came together and saw it's time," said Johannsen.

A spokesperson for TxDOT said the lights should be up and running by Nov. 14.

