Foodies Dream at the Taste of Central Texas

If you enjoy your food then make sure you don't miss the Taste of Central Texas happening tonight at the Bell County Expo center. The event is held every year and this year will feature over 30 different vendors with food from around the world.

People can enjoy Mexican delights, freshly baked treats, easy drinking beverages and more, all while enjoying live music to set the scene. And while your sampling the food on offer make sure you don't miss out on the mascot dance-off as the competition can get fierce.

There are limited tickets left so organizers say don't wait to call.

For information on where to get tickets click here

