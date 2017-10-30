There are things that go bump in the night and one of the best places to find these things is at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco.

For one night only on October 30 you will have the chance to take the After Dark Tour and learn about the history of the museum, and about the paranormal activity that has been recorded at the ste.

In 2009 the museum was certified haunted by the McLennan County Paranormal Investigations team.

The tour is an adult only event. You can find all information about the tour here.

