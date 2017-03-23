KCEN
Close

Former Baylor football player's sexual assault conviction overturned

Sam Ukawhatchu conviction overturned

Lisa Hutson, KCEN 8:54 AM. CDT March 23, 2017

WACO - Former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu's sexual assault conviction has been overturned.

News of the decision came overnight. Ukwuachu appealed his conviction earlier this month. 

A jury sentenced Ukwuachu to eight years probation last year but recommended 10 years. The judge ordered him to serve 180 days in jail as a term of that probation.

We are still gathering more information. Stay with Channel 6 News as this story continues to develop. 

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories