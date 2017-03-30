Former DPS spokesman indicted for sexual contact with child

BELTON - A former spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety was arrested for sexual contact with a child.

Harpin Myers, 60, turned himself in to the Bell County Jail Thursday after being indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on a charge of indecent sexual contact with a child.

His arrest stems from a joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and the Bell County Special Crime Unit. Investigators found he had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, the Bell County Sheriff's Department said.

Myers was arraigned before 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt, who set his bond at $10,000.

Myers has since bonded out of jail.

