Former Killeen school serves as shelter for evacuees

KILLEEN - A former Killeen middle school is an acting shelter for evacuees and it is one of the largest shelters in the area.

Evacuees from Brazoria County were greeted by a group of volunteers and Red Cross personnel at the Fairway Middle School Campus Wednesday morning. The school can hold up to 500 people.

Shelter Manager Lee Webber said she is overwhelmed by the amount of support and volunteering from the community.

“When we first got the call to come over here, we had three red cross volunteers, that’s all we knew we were going to have,” Webber said. “and when we got here there were so many and more kept coming and we ended up with about 250 to 300 volunteers for the whole night and it was amazing.”

Webber also told Channel 6 they have been getting steady donations, but they are in need of items such as the ones listed below:

Backpacks

School supplies

Gently used clothes

Shoes

Toys

Formula

Baby food

Bassinets

Pack & Plays

Baby Medicine

TV’s

DVD Players

Microwave

Batteries

Cable internet or Dish

© 2017 KCEN-TV