Former La Vega football star turns himself in on robbery charge

BELLMEAD - Former La Vega High School football star Parrish Cobb turned himself into police late Tuesday night, according to Waco Police.

Investigators said they have linked Cobb, 19, to an aggravated robbery that happened on January 10. The robbery occurred at a convenience store in the 100 block of East Loop 340, police said.

A press release from Waco Police Wednesday morning, said the robbery they were working also happened January 10th but in the 1600 block of South 5th St.

According to a press release, a 27-year-old man was driving with his family and stopped at the convenience store. While he was there, police said a black Dodge Challenger with paper plates pulled up next to him; a passenger exited the Challenger and pulled a pistol on the victim -- stealing the man's wallet, which included an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim's personal documents.

It was not immediately clear what role police believe Cobb played in the robbery, but investigators said "Cobb was identified as being involved."

The Waco Police Department and Baylor Police Department both assisted Bellmead officers in the investigation.

"We continue to work together in an effort to investigate cases that are similar in nature," the press release said.

Cobb is currently a cornerback for the University of Oklahoma.

Police said more arrests were possible in connection with the case.

