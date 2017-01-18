Former Midway ISD employee arrested for abusing special needs students

HEWITT, TX - A Midway middle school employee has been accused of the unthinkable, physically abusing two non verbal autistic students, victims who who are unable to speak up to defend themselves.

52 year old Timothy Lindholm was taken into custody Tuesday, after a police investigation revealed, that during an incident on December 20th, he hit two fourteen year old special needs students on the head, and sprayed water on them so they would obey him.

Jim Devlin is the chief of police for the city of Hewitt. His department is handling the investigation, he says this allegation comes as a surprise.

"This incident is horrible its not a reflection of what happens on a day to day basis there but its important that the parents know that we are going to do what we need to do to make sure the individual who did this gets prosecuted."

Lindholm was a paraprofessional at Midway middle school before he was fired last week, if true the allegations against him are disturbing, so we reached out to Midway ISD to find out what the protocol is for hiring employees that work with special needs students, and if this type of thing could have been avoided.

"We do extensive background check for every single employee, not just teachers but everyone who is employed by the school district. Our paraprofessionals go through training and and the people who work with special needs students go through further training including restraint training." Said Traci Marlin a spokesperson for Midway ISD.

Lindholm is now out on bond and facing two third degree felony charges of injuring a disabled person, public records list an address in Hewitt, so we knocked on his door looking for some answers. A gentleman who answered the door told us Lindholm had nothing to say.

Police say as far as they know this seems to be an isolated incident, and far from par for the course for the school district

