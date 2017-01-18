President Bush moved to ICU; Mrs. Bush also hospitalized

Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush listen as their son, US President George W. Bush, delivers the commencement address during the Texas A&M University graduation ceremony, on December 12, 2008. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: SAUL LOEB, 2008 AFP)

HOUSTON – Former President George H.W. Bush has taken a turn for the worse, according to his spokesman.

Bush, 92, was moved to ICU at Methodist Hospital Wednesday morning to "address an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia". The former president had to undergo surgery to "protect and clear his airway," Spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

McGrath said the former president is stable and resting comfortably in the ICU, where he will remain for observation.

Mrs. Bush was also hospitalized at Methodist "precaution after experiencing fatigue and coughing."

According to family spokesman Jim McGrath, Bush was admitted to Methodist in the Texas Medical Center on Saturday for shortness of breath.





President George H.W. Bush watches the Texans pregame warmup before their game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017 (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He has been visited by his son, Neil.

Bush is the oldest living former U.S. president.

He was most recently seen in public at the Texans playoff game against the Oakland Raiders. But Bush sent a letter to President-elect Trump apologizing for not being able to attend his inauguration.

"My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it likely will put me six feet under. Same for Barbara," Bush wrote in the letter addressed on January 10. "But we will both be with you and the country in spirit."

In 2015, he spent a week in a Maine hospital after falling and breaking a bone in his neck. He suffers from a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a wheelchair to get around.

(© 2017 KHOU)