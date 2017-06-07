KCEN
Former Rogers HS band director jailed for improper relationship with student

Brandon Gray , KCEN 3:37 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

ROGERS - The former band director of Rogers High School was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

After an investigation conducted in May by the Rogers Independent School District, Christopher Johnston resigned after officials found evidence of the inappropriate relationship between him and a student.

On May 12, a student told the Rogers High School principal that Johnson sent an inappropriate text message that violated school policy.

Johnston was charged with improper relationship between educator and student with a bond set at $100,000. 

