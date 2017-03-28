Former Texas congressman indicted on fraud charges

Newly released court documents claim former Texas congressman Steve Stockman conspired to steal a lot more money than previously reported. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Former Texas congressman Steve Stockman and one of his associates for allegedly violating federal election laws.

Prosecutors claim Stockman conspired with former Congressional employees to funnel money intended for a charity to his campaign.

Court documents accused Stockman of taking $800,000 meant for charitable donations.



Stockman, of Clear Lake, and Jason Posey, former director of special projects in Stockman’s congressional office, were charged in a 28-count superseding indictment with mail and wire fraud, conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission, making excessive campaign contributions and money laundering.

Stockman is also charged with filing a false tax return that allegedly concealed his receipt and personal use of the fraudulent proceeds. Posey is charged with falsifying an affidavit in order to obstruct an FEC investigation.

Thomas Dodd, a former special assistant in Stockman’s congressional office, pleaded guilty to his involvement on March 20.



Stockman says he expects to be vindicated on the allegations.

© 2017 KHOU-TV