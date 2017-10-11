Former Twin Peaks employee testifies during first Twin Peaks Biker Trial

After more than two years the first Twin Peaks Trial started on Wednesday. Dallas Bandido Vice-President Christopher Jacob Carrizal is the first biker to go on trial.

The Voir Dire process continued for a few hours Wednesday, before the panel of 12 jurors were selected. Both the prosecution and defense went head to head. Right after opening statements Defense Attorney Casie Gotro was not too happy about law enforcement being allowed to remain in the courtroom as expert witnesses, but things pushed ahead and the state called their first witness, a former Twin Peaks employee, to the stand. She gave chilling testimony about the day the shooting happened.

"We waited. Some bikers came to the back to our line with guns pointed into the restaurant," Littie Jones, Former Twin Peaks Employee said. "We stood in the freezer for at least 20 minutes. Our manager kind of had it cracked the door open and was yelling to people in the other freezer to make sure everyone was ok."

Jones said after the shooting she moved away and suffers from Post-Tramatic Stress Disorder.

Christopher Jacob Carrizal is charged with directing the activities of a criminal street gang, and two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

The trial will last for two or three weeks. The trial will resume Thursday at 9:00 a.m.

© 2017 KCEN-TV