Former Twin Peaks manager and local biker testify during Twin Peaks Trial

The former manager of the Twin Peaks took the stand on Friday in day eight of the trial for Dallas Bandido Christopher Jake Carrizal.

Former Twin Peaks Manager Brad Doan talked about why he did not cancel the restaurant's "Bike Night" despite a warning from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Doan told prosecutor Amanda Dillion he did not cancel because he never had issues with bikers at any previous Bike Nights. He said Sandra Lynch, who is a member of Los Pirados Motorcycle Club, scheduled a Confederates of Clubs and Independent meeting the day the shooting happened.

Doan said, as far as he knew, the Cossacks were not going to be there because they were not members of the COCI.

The meeting was scheduled from noon until 2 p.m. on May 17, 2015.

The Los Pirados told Doan he should expect between 200 to 300 bikers.

Around 11 a.m., members of the Cossacks showed up, followed by Bandidos. Doan said he had a conversation with TABC in April of 2015 about tensions between the Cossacks and Bandidos. Doan said he considered canceling, but decided against it. The former manager said once he noticed something was wrong, he immediately called police.

"As the phone was ringing I heard a couple of pops. Then multiple rounds of fire after that. When they were lined up I thought there was going to be a fight, so I wanted to be sure that wasn't going to happen. I told every employee to stay inside and don't go on the patio," said Doan.

Doan said he and his staff hid in the freezer for a few minutes until police called them out. Doan and his employees were taken to Logan's Road House and gave statements to police.

Prosecutors called another key witness to the stand on Friday as well.

Michael Lynch, who is a member of Los Pirados Motorcycle Club, talked about the long-standing feud between the Bandidos and Cossacks.

Lynch told prosecutors he was aware of conflict, but never saw violence between the two. He made it clear to the jury that Los Pirados were not a support group of the Bandidos. Lynch told prosecutors when the club started, they had to get their patch approved by the Bandidos Heart of Texas Chapter near Killeen -- to make sure the patch was not in conflict with any other club. Lynch said the Bandidos have always been the dominate one-percent club in Texas.

To Lynch's knowledge, the rivalry between the Bandidos and the Cossacks started over territory, once the Cossacks began to have a huge presence in McLennan County. Prosecutor Michael Jarrett asked Lynch if the Cossacks were claiming Waco as their turf.

“Yes, they said Waco was going to be their town," said Lynch.

Once defense attorney Casie Gotro cross-examined Lynch, she felt he hesitated when answering her questions. Gotro asked him about why he was being hesitant, and Lynch replied "he thought he was supposed to be offered immunity to testify." Gotro asked if everything he said on Friday was true, he answered yes.

Lynch was arrested at Twin Peaks, but was never indicted on criminal charges. Prosecuting Attorney Michael Jarrett said Lynch was never offered immunity to testify.

