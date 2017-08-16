Fort Hood family from Guam reacts to North Korea threats

FORT HOOD - A Fort Hood family originally from Guam is growing concerned for their family still on the island.

This amidst the escalating war of words between the U.S. and North Korea who is threatening to fire missiles near Guam sometime in August.

Keikilani Tyquiengco and her husband moved to the area from Guam just a few months ago.

“I was really scared. I was nervous for our island,” Tyquiengo said. “Coming from a military family I know what that means when there’s a threat.”





They lived in Guam their whole lives along with the rest of the family and friends. Her husband’s three small children, her step children are all under the age of 10 and currently live on the island. While they are young, they are concerned about the threats too.

“She called her dad at maybe 2:00 a.m. two days before crying and asking if it’s true that they were gonna bomb Guam,” she said. “She was in tears and her dad was trying to do the best he could to comfort her.”

Tyquiengco said local officials on the island are doing a good job of calming fears and providing information about the threat. They said the waiting and watching gets harder every day.

“If anything were to happen how would we handle it. If it was a possible wipeout of families,” she said. “You know we don’t want to think that but there’s always that chance.”

While she is not sure what the future holds, she said the people of Guam are fighters. Now leaning on each other, the U.S. military and higher power to see them through.

Tyquiengco said she is hopeful North Korea will back down and that things will return to normal on the island.

"Guam is...we're a very strong community. We don't run in times of fear we don't run in times of danger we stand strong and we support each other...we're fighters," she said.

