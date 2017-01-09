KCEN
Fort Hood IDs soldier killed in crash

Brandon Gray, KCEN 5:44 PM. CST January 09, 2017

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood has released the name of the soldier who died from injuries suffered during an auto accident Saturday on South Range Road.

Spc. Barron Von Reichelt, 24, of Las Vegas entered active-duty military service in January 2015 as a cannon crew member, officials said.

Reichelt was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas since April 2016.

His awards and decoration include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

