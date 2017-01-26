Fort Hood MP investigates active threat false alarm

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood Military Police are investigating a false alarm of an active threat.
Military officials said around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the vicinity of Building 29010 on 67th street to the report of a possible active threat.
Several facilities and units begin to shelter in place due to the report. However, normal activities are beginning to resume.
No threat was revealed after an investigation.
