Fort Hood MP investigates active threat false alarm

KCEN 7:09 PM. CST January 26, 2017

FORT HOOD - Fort Hood Military Police are investigating a false alarm of an active threat.

Military officials said around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services responded to the vicinity of Building 29010 on 67th street to the report of a possible active threat.

Several facilities and units begin to shelter in place due to the report. However, normal activities are beginning to resume.

No threat was revealed after an investigation.

