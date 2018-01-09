KCEN
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Fort Hood Soldier dies from 'non-combat related incident' in Iraq

Brandon Gray, KCEN 11:13 PM. CST January 09, 2018

A Fort Hood Soldier died in a non-combat related incident Monday in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as 24-year-old Specialist Javion Shavonte Sullivan, of Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Sullivan, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade.

On October 17, 2014, the DoD established Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in order to formalize ongoing military actions against the rising threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Sullivan’s death is under investigation.

© 2018 KCEN-TV

KCEN

Fort Hood home to top two Army bowlers

KCEN

Fort Hood's Horse Detachment partners with Los Angeles Police Department

KCEN

Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories