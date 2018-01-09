Fort Hood Soldier dies from 'non-combat related incident' in Iraq

Military uniform with faded boards painted in American USA flag (Photo: Thinkstock)

A Fort Hood Soldier died in a non-combat related incident Monday in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

The soldier was identified as 24-year-old Specialist Javion Shavonte Sullivan, of Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Sullivan, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, was assigned to the 16th Signal Company, 11th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade.

On October 17, 2014, the DoD established Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve in order to formalize ongoing military actions against the rising threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Sullivan’s death is under investigation.

© 2018 KCEN-TV