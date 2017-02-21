Fort Hood soldier dies in Iraq, death under investigation

PFC, Brian Patrick Odiorne, 21

FORT HOOD - A Fort Hood Soldier died in Monday in Al Anbar Province, Iraq from a non-combat related incident while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the Department of Defense announced Tuesday.

Private first class Brian Patrick Odiorne, 21, whose home of record is listed as Ware, Massachusetts, entered active-duty military service in Octorber 2015 as a cannon crewmember, according to Fort Hood.

He was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since May 2016.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

