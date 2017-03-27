Fort Hood soldier dies in motorcycle crash in Harker Heights

A Fort Hood soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-14, formerly known as Highway 190, at the Knights Way overpass early Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old man, who had not been identified Monday, was riding at what a witness said was a high speed, lost control around a curve, drove off the highway and slammed into a cable barrier system post around 1:36 a.m.

No autopsy was ordered, but a blood sample was taken for a toxicology test.

The Harker Heights Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team was still investigating the crash on Monday.

© 2017 KCEN-TV