Fort Hood soldier dies in motorcycle crash in Harker Heights

A Fort Hood soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-14, formerly known as Highway 190, at the Knights Way overpass early Sunday morning.
The 29-year-old man, who had not been identified Monday, was riding at what a witness said was a high speed, lost control around a curve, drove off the highway and slammed into a cable barrier system post around 1:36 a.m.
No autopsy was ordered, but a blood sample was taken for a toxicology test.
The Harker Heights Police Department's Accident Reconstruction Team was still investigating the crash on Monday.
