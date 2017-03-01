Fort Hood soldier found dead on post in Alabama hotel

FORT HOOD - A Fort Hood soldier was found dead in an on-post hotel at Fort Rucker, Alabama on Monday.

He has been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andre George Nance, 34. His home of record is listed as Randallstown, Maryland.

His death is currently under investigation by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Nance joined the army in February 2004. He was attending the warrant officer advance course at Fort Rucker.

He was deployed in Afghanistan from April 2009 to April 2010, January 2012 to March 2012 and June 2014 to March 2015.

